Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,798 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $21,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 60.11%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

