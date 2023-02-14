Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Decreased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $167.61 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.73.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

