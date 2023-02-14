Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Nucor were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Nucor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Nucor Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $167.61 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.73.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

