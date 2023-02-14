Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

