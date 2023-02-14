Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE PHD opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (PHD)
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
- Chegg Faces a New Threat With the Rise of ChatGPT
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.