Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE PHD opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

