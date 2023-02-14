Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Pool by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pool by 4.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Pool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pool by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Shares of POOL opened at $374.85 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $488.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.92. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

