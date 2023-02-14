PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $118,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,828.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $74,404.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,699 shares in the company, valued at $7,152,980.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,828.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

