Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,926 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,487,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after buying an additional 179,913 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,258,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,865,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,846,000 after acquiring an additional 367,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after acquiring an additional 434,472 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

QGEN opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

