Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $49,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $75,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $763.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $735.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.13. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $800.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.33.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

