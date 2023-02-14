Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,640 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after buying an additional 974,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 150.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 771,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $61.50.
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
