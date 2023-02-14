REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of REX American Resources worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in REX American Resources by 151.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 206,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 124,750 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 99,594 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 119,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 84,707 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,476 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Price Performance

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $594.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $220.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.