Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $429.68 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

