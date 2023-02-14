Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,314,000 after purchasing an additional 234,158 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Sanofi by 48.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,539,000 after buying an additional 5,822,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after buying an additional 10,684,509 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

