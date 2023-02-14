Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $55.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14.

