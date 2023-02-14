ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $461.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.92 and a 200-day moving average of $418.19. The stock has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,301 shares in the company, valued at $919,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,463 shares of company stock worth $29,487,348. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows.

