Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 22,330 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.