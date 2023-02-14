Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,008 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,253,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $56,849,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sterne Agee CRT upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $136.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $176.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.77.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

