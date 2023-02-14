Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 2,816 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,740 shares of company stock worth $7,107,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $237.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.63. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

