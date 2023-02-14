Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $512,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Crown by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $130.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

