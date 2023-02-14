Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $544,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AerCap during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

AerCap Price Performance

AerCap Profile

AER stock opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.01. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

