Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $674,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in State Street by 11.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 345,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,986,000 after acquiring an additional 102,396 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 228,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

