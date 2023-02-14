Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,557,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 380,614 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,273,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,368,000 after purchasing an additional 71,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 288,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,020,333.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,508,548.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 288,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,020,333.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,508,548.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $267,404.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 581,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,147,178.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,033,098 shares of company stock worth $38,815,760. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 1.5 %

RYAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.47.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

