Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,438 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 130.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.52) to GBX 2,987 ($36.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,461.00.

NYSE SHEL opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

