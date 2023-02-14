Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 10,681 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Featured Stories

