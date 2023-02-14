Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 4,730 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group stock opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.