Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,562.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $140.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

