SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Increased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

