Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 796 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,927. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.