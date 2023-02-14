Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 9,266 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,768,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Block by 2,858.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after buying an additional 1,099,283 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after buying an additional 732,246 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,350,779 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.23.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of -82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 2.33.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.