Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 6,424 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

