Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,767 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,082,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 301.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.51.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

