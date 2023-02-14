Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82. The firm has a market cap of $241.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

