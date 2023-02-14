Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 498,941 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $271,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.27. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $105.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

