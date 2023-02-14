Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also

