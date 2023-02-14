Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 130,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 65,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.24. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

