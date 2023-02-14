Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 185.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,003 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.27% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

