Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 207,919 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,919 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 225,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $1,032,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,358,612 shares in the company, valued at $24,596,029.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

