Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,819,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,794 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 42,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 21,656 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 111.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 92,951 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PM opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

