Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,570 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 173.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,753 shares of company stock worth $112,544. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.