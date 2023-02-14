Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,436 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $79.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

