Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 964 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

