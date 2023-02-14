Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $141.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

