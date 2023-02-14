SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 1,372 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.35 and its 200 day moving average is $146.48.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.