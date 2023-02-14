SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 2,758 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

