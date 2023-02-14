SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 2,870 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,237 shares of company stock worth $2,627,479. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.