SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.12.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.