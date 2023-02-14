SVB Wealth LLC Buys 1,663 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $104.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $104.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

