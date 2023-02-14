SVB Wealth LLC Buys 1,805 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $185.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.75.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,350 shares of company stock worth $27,919,671 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.