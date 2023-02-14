SVB Wealth LLC Grows Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,472,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,247,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $354.03 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $571.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.55.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

