SVB Wealth LLC Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

